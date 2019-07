Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, shrugging off rallies on Wall Street as investors remained cautious amid corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.13 percent, or 28.04 points, to 21,630.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 percent, or 1.40 points, at 1,570.12.