Tokyo stocks open lower

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday with investors discouraged by US President Donald Trump's negative tweets on China as the world's two biggest economies continue trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.86 percent or 187.04 points to 21,522.27 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.80 percent or 12.54 points at 1,563.04.