Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday amid lingering worries over the spread of the new coronavirus, and with investors watching the Chinese market after it dropped sharply a day earlier.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent or 63.92 points at 22,908.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.15 percent or 2.58 points at 1,670.08.