Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after European and US stock markets plunged on worries over resurgent coronavirus infections.

The key Nikkei 225 index lost 1.06 percent or 238.95 points to 22,295.37 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.98 percent or 14.75 points at 1,565.75.