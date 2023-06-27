Tokyo stocks open lower after global markets retreat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, after US and European markets mostly retreated as a short-lived mutiny in Russia stoked concerns about the country's stability.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.22 percent, or 72.01 points, at 32,626.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.06 percent, or 1.25 points, to 2,258.92.

The dollar fetched 143.50 yen in early Asian trade, unmoved from 143.50 yen in New York late Monday.

There was unease on trading floors after the advance by the Wagner mercenary force was called off before it reached Moscow, while overnight on Wall Street, large tech shares stumbled, weighing on major indices.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet dropped 3.2 percent following a downgrade by UBS, while Tesla plunged 6.1 percent on a downgrade by Goldman Sachs.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with losses following falls in the US market," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

But the cheap yen may support export-related shares, analysts said.

Looking ahead, investors are watching "a raft of mostly second-tier US data which includes May durable goods orders" due later in the day, said National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill.

Other items include the European Central Bank's Sintra conference, "with central bank speakers too numerous to mention," he added.

Sony Group fell 0.89 percent to 12,875 yen, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 3.20 percent at 17,700 yen, and SoftBank Group was off 1.40 percent at 6,529 yen.

But Panasonic was up 1.27 percent at 1,710.5 yen, Hitachi added 0.66 percent to 8,749 yen, and Toyota rose 1.26 percent to 2,249 yen.