Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday following a mixed close on Wall Street, with trade likely to be cautious as investors digest reports about the Bank of Japan's new governor

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday following a mixed close on Wall Street, with trade likely to be cautious as investors digest reports about the Bank of Japan's new governor.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.53 percent, or 145.30 points, at 27,525.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.17 percent, or 3.33 points, to 1,983.63.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with losses after a mixed US close failed to offer fresh trading clues, while investors are staying cautious over the future of Bank of Japan policy" under governor Haruhiko Kuroda's successor, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

The dollar fetched 131.59 yen in early Asian trade, against 131.

42 yen in New York late Friday, after the yen briefly strengthened on reports that the government had made the surprise decision to nominate economics professor Kazuo Ueda as BoJ chief.

Kuroda, the central bank's longest-serving leader, is due to step down when his second term ends on April 8.

Investors are also closely watching the US inflation data due on Tuesday, which could affect the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy, analysts said.

Sony Group was down 0.63 percent at 11,865 yen, Toyota was off 0.35 percent at 1,872.5 yen, and SoftBank Group was down 0.92 percent at 5,824 yen.

Olympus dropped 3.09 percent to 2,371 yen after revising down its full-year operating profit forecast.