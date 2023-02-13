UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After Mixed US Close

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday following a mixed close on Wall Street, with trade likely to be cautious as investors digest reports about the Bank of Japan's new governor

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday following a mixed close on Wall Street, with trade likely to be cautious as investors digest reports about the Bank of Japan's new governor.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.53 percent, or 145.30 points, at 27,525.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.17 percent, or 3.33 points, to 1,983.63.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with losses after a mixed US close failed to offer fresh trading clues, while investors are staying cautious over the future of Bank of Japan policy" under governor Haruhiko Kuroda's successor, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

The dollar fetched 131.59 yen in early Asian trade, against 131.

42 yen in New York late Friday, after the yen briefly strengthened on reports that the government had made the surprise decision to nominate economics professor Kazuo Ueda as BoJ chief.

Kuroda, the central bank's longest-serving leader, is due to step down when his second term ends on April 8.

Investors are also closely watching the US inflation data due on Tuesday, which could affect the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy, analysts said.

Sony Group was down 0.63 percent at 11,865 yen, Toyota was off 0.35 percent at 1,872.5 yen, and SoftBank Group was down 0.92 percent at 5,824 yen.

Olympus dropped 3.09 percent to 2,371 yen after revising down its full-year operating profit forecast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan April Stocks Market Government Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Two murder accused held in Wah Cantt

Two murder accused held in Wah Cantt

6 minutes ago
 ICCI, Life Residencia agree to jointly establish C ..

ICCI, Life Residencia agree to jointly establish Citizens Club

6 minutes ago
 21 beggars caught in Faisalabad

21 beggars caught in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 opens with massive indu ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 opens with massive industry participation

22 minutes ago
 Inter-college sports opens in Khanewal

Inter-college sports opens in Khanewal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.