Tokyo stocks open lower after UBS deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after UBS agreed to take over its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, and as a stronger yen weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.43 percent, or 117.66 points, at 27,216.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.80 percent, or 15.71 points, to 1,943.71.

The dollar fetched 132.22 yen in early Asian trade, down from 132.90 yen in Tokyo late Friday and having hit 131.80 yen in New York overnight.

The president of Switzerland announced the $3.25-billion UBS takeover on Sunday following urgent talks aimed at sparing the embattled bank from a bloodbath when markets reopened.

The move was welcomed in Washington, Brussels and London as one that would support financial stability.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks announced on Sunday a coordinated effort to improve their access to liquidity, hoping to calm worries rattling the global banking sector.

The special drive will be launched Monday by the Fed and the central banks of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, the European Union and Switzerland.

A stronger yen and falls on Wall Street are weighing on the Japanese market, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

But "the focus is whether the Nikkei index's pace of decline will slow after the deal" of UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, he noted.

US stocks ended lower Friday as banking shares resumed their selloff, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ending down 1.2 percent.

In Tokyo, banks were mixed. Mizuho Financial Group was down 0.32 percent at 1,862.5 yen, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was up 0.95 percent at 5,308 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was up 0.98 percent at 849.1 yen.

Toyota was down 0.81 percent at 1,771.5 yen and Japan Airlines was off 1.29 percent at 2,530 yen.

Sony Group was up 0.30 percent at 11,665 yen, and SoftBank Group was up 1.12 percent at 4,946 yen.