Tokyo stocks open lower after US close

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday in cautious trade, with few clues for the market following a holiday on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.25 percent, or 337.67 points, at 26,755.52 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.87 percent, or 16.46 points, to 1,879.85.

"Japanese shares are moving in a narrow range with a dearth of market-moving material because of the US market closure," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

Investors are closely watching China's GDP data for the January-March quarter due during Tokyo morning trade hours, he added.

The Dollar fetched 126.

76 Yen in early trade, against 126.46 yen late Friday in Asia.

Among major shares in Tokyo, electric motor giant Nidec was down 1.11 percent at 8,610 yen after a report said it will triple production capacity of industrial robots.

Drugmaker Shionogi was off 1.37 percent at 6,717 yen after a report said the health ministry may apply an emergency approval rule for its Covid pill.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was down 0.39 percent at 4,323 yen after reports said it will appeal a South Korean court decision approving the sell-off of its assets to compensate wartime forced labourers, and after a report said Japan's ruling party proposed boosting the defence budget to around two percent of GDP.