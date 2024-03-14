Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After US Falls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where investors were eyeing key upcoming economic indicators

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where investors were eyeing key upcoming economic indicators.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.52 percent, or 201.57 points, to 38,494.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index also fell 0.24 percent, or 6.40 points, to 2,641.11.

The dollar stood at 147.65 yen, against 147.78 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

Wall Street stocks largely closed lower as traders cashed in on profits from Nvidia and other chipmakers, analysts said.

US market players were also bracing for the producer price index and retail sales figures to gauge how the economy is doing.

Those figures "may provide a bit of life to a market that is seemingly waiting for a catalyst to trigger a change in direction," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist from National Australia Bank.

Although the PPI data is unlikely to push the market into major swings, "another hotter-than-expected print could lead to minor turbulence," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Following losses linked to US tech shares, the "Japanese market was seen starting lower", Monex senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Nippon Steel was down 0.22 percent to 3,599 yen after reports said US president Joe Biden plans to intervene in the firm's proposed purchase of US Steel.

Toyota lost 0.29 percent to 3,434 yen and Nintendo dipped 0.52 percent to 8,189 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank Tokyo Lead Price New York May Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.15 billion

4 minutes ago
 Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns t ..

Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns to Amsterdam

43 minutes ago
 Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate c ..

Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes

43 minutes ago
 Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in G ..

Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat

43 minutes ago
 No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

1 hour ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial succ ..

State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial success in AJK

38 minutes ago
 PEF, LUMS sign agreement for academic research

PEF, LUMS sign agreement for academic research

38 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls on A ..

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls on Armenians to discuss EU members ..

38 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

2 hours ago
 Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched v ..

Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched vehicle

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business