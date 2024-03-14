Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where investors were eyeing key upcoming economic indicators

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where investors were eyeing key upcoming economic indicators.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.52 percent, or 201.57 points, to 38,494.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index also fell 0.24 percent, or 6.40 points, to 2,641.11.

The dollar stood at 147.65 yen, against 147.78 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

Wall Street stocks largely closed lower as traders cashed in on profits from Nvidia and other chipmakers, analysts said.

US market players were also bracing for the producer price index and retail sales figures to gauge how the economy is doing.

Those figures "may provide a bit of life to a market that is seemingly waiting for a catalyst to trigger a change in direction," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist from National Australia Bank.

Although the PPI data is unlikely to push the market into major swings, "another hotter-than-expected print could lead to minor turbulence," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Following losses linked to US tech shares, the "Japanese market was seen starting lower", Monex senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Nippon Steel was down 0.22 percent to 3,599 yen after reports said US president Joe Biden plans to intervene in the firm's proposed purchase of US Steel.

Toyota lost 0.29 percent to 3,434 yen and Nintendo dipped 0.52 percent to 8,189 yen.