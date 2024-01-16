Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After US Holiday
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after European markets fell, and with few fresh trading cues after Wall Street was closed overnight
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after European markets fell, and with few fresh trading cues after Wall Street was closed overnight.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 percent, or 50.90 points, at 35,850.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.11 percent, or 2.85 points, to 2,521.75.
"In predictably quiet overnight markets with the US out for the Martin Luther King holiday, the main feature of overnight trading has been higher Eurozone yields," said senior strategist Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.
Those followed "comments from ECB officials challenging market expectations for rate cuts in the first half of 2024 -- or even at all this year," Attrill added.
Investors are also watching the US Republican presidential nomination race, senior analyst Ryotaro Sawada of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.
"The Iowa Republican caucus will start from 10 am (0100 GMT)," with the outcome becoming clearer during Tokyo afternoon trade hours, he said.
The dollar fetched 145.79 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 145.77 yen in London hours, but up from 145.25 yen in Tokyo on Monday.
Hitachi was down 1.98 percent at 11,160 yen, Nintendo was off 1.63 percent at 8,065 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was down 0.99 percent at 2,542 yen.
Honda was down 0.42 percent at 1,552 yen. Sony Group was off 0.34 percent at 14,470 yen.
