Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After US Holiday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower after US holiday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after European markets fell, and with few fresh trading cues after Wall Street was closed overnight

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after European markets fell, and with few fresh trading cues after Wall Street was closed overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 percent, or 50.90 points, at 35,850.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.11 percent, or 2.85 points, to 2,521.75.

"In predictably quiet overnight markets with the US out for the Martin Luther King holiday, the main feature of overnight trading has been higher Eurozone yields," said senior strategist Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

Those followed "comments from ECB officials challenging market expectations for rate cuts in the first half of 2024 -- or even at all this year," Attrill added.

Investors are also watching the US Republican presidential nomination race, senior analyst Ryotaro Sawada of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

"The Iowa Republican caucus will start from 10 am (0100 GMT)," with the outcome becoming clearer during Tokyo afternoon trade hours, he said.

The dollar fetched 145.79 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 145.77 yen in London hours, but up from 145.25 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

Hitachi was down 1.98 percent at 11,160 yen, Nintendo was off 1.63 percent at 8,065 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was down 0.99 percent at 2,542 yen.

Honda was down 0.42 percent at 1,552 yen. Sony Group was off 0.34 percent at 14,470 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank London Honda Tokyo Stocks Market All From Race Asia

Recent Stories

FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers ..

FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement

22 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes unleashing full potential of Pakista ..

PM emphasizes unleashing full potential of Pakistan's agri sector

22 minutes ago
 Efficient utilization of resources in health progr ..

Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged

22 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of ..

LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination pa ..

21 minutes ago
 Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university

Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university

22 minutes ago
 Wales rugby star Rees-Zammit makes shock NFL switc ..

Wales rugby star Rees-Zammit makes shock NFL switch

22 minutes ago
FIA arrest 18 illegal immigrants

FIA arrest 18 illegal immigrants

22 minutes ago
 Upholding law is mandatory for political parties: ..

Upholding law is mandatory for political parties: Shazia Murri

22 minutes ago
 Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WH ..

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO

45 minutes ago
 Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Kar ..

Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi

45 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

54 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business