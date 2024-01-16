Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After US Holiday
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 09:25 PM
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after European markets fell, and with few fresh trading cues after Wall Street was closed overnight
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after European markets fell, and with few fresh trading cues after Wall Street was closed overnight.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 percent, or 50.90 points, at 35,850.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.11 percent, or 2.85 points, to 2,521.75.
"In predictably quiet overnight markets with the US out for the Martin Luther King holiday, the main feature of overnight trading has been higher Eurozone yields," said senior strategist Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.
Those followed "comments from ECB officials challenging market expectations for rate cuts in the first half of 2024 -- or even at all this year," Attrill added.
Investors are also watching the US Republican presidential nomination race, senior analyst Ryotaro Sawada of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.
"The Iowa Republican caucus will start from 10 am (0100 GMT)," with the outcome becoming clearer during Tokyo afternoon trade hours, he said.
The dollar fetched 145.79 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 145.77 yen in London hours, but up from 145.25 yen in Tokyo on Monday.
Hitachi was down 1.98 percent at 11,160 yen, Nintendo was off 1.63 percent at 8,065 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was down 0.99 percent at 2,542 yen.
Honda was down 0.42 percent at 1,552 yen. Sony Group was off 0.34 percent at 14,470 yen.
Recent Stories
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day
Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member
LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan
More Stories From Business
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market30 minutes ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved2 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-342 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs 5pc consistent growth in agriculture sector: PBF3 hours ago
-
SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium9 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 531 points9 minutes ago
-
Planning minister seeks DSSI report to ensure prevention of edibles' profiteering, hoarding5 hours ago
-
IPO-Pakistan sensitizes SMEs about importance of IPRs to flourish5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar9 minutes ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 20235 hours ago
-
Experts stress political parties to give clear agenda of reforms, improved governance9 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago