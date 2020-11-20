UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Ahead Of Long Weekend

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of long weekend

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with continued worries about rising coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.60 percent or 152.94 points at 25,481.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.38 percent or 6.50 points to 1,719.91.

"Trade is seen dominated by a wait-and-see attitude ahead of three days of holidays, after modest gains in the US market," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

Wall Street stocks snapped a two-session skid as optimism over revived US stimulus talks countered worries about higher coronavirus cases.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average added just 0.2 percent at 29,483.23, after many bourses elsewhere in the world ended in negative territory on concerns over the coronavirus.

The subdued trade in Tokyo comes a day after Japan's prime minister said the country is on "maximum alert" after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections, though no immediate restrictions are planned.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 3.37 percent at 81,280 yen, Sony was off 1.17 percent at 9,141 yen, and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest was down 0.99 percent at 6,970 yen.

The Dollar fetched 103.79 Yen in early Asian trade, against 103.72 yen in New York late Thursday.

Japan's core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, was down 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The figure was in line with market expectations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dollar Holidays Alert Tokyo Price New York Japan October Stocks Market Asia Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

10 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

8 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

8 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

9 hours ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.