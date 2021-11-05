UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Data

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of US jobs data

Tokyo, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of key US payrolls data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.12 percent or 36.34 points at 29,758.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.22 percent or 4.46 points to 2,051.10.

"A wait-and-see attitude will likely grow ahead of US jobs data this evening, with trade expected to be within a narrow range," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 113.87 Yen against 113.73 yen in New York late Thursday.

Nintendo was up 0.28 percent at 49,280 yen after the game giant upgraded its full-year net profit forecast but lowered its annual sales target for its Switch console, as a worldwide chip shortage continues to affect many industries.

Sharp was down 2.89 percent at 1,309 yen after its second-quarter operating profit came in lower than market expectations.

Honda was down 1.56 percent at 3,463 yen ahead of its earnings report due after the market close.

Japan's household spending in September was down 1.9 percent year-on-year after a 3.0 percent decline in August, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reaction.

