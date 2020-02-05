UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Amid Virus Worries

Tokyo, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday amid lingering worries over the spread of the new coronavirus, and with investors watching the Chinese market after it dropped sharply a day earlier.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent or 63.92 points at 22,908.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.15 percent or 2.58 points at 1,670.08.

"As rebounds in US shares were already factored in by the Japanese market, Tokyo trade today is seen led by sales," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex said in a commentary.

"Investors are watching the Shanghai market that dropped sharply yesterday and the US Democratic Iowa caucus," he added.

The Dollar fetched 108.64 Yen in early Asian trade, against 108.68 yen in New York.

Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Monday as investors started buying again following Friday's rout, with the Dow ending up 0.5 percent at 28,399.81.

In Tokyo, some China-related shares were lower, with construction machine maker Komatsu losing 2.07 percent to 2,367.5 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc slipping 1.12 percent to 20,150 yen and parts maker Rohm down 1.01 percent at 7,840 yen.

Panasonic soared 7.67 percent to 1,158 yen after it left its full-year earnings forecast intact despite the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

