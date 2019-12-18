UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower As Investors Lock In Profits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower as investors lock in profits

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors sold shares to take profits despite a broadly positive market sentiment, boosted by positive economic data and a US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.18 percent or 42.36 points at 24,023.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged lower by 0.14 percent or 2.40 points to 1,744.80.

"Japanese investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude after US shares advanced only slightly and the yen's fall (against the dollar) ground to a halt," Okasan Online Securities strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

"There is no change in the upward trend" of the market over the longer term, he added.

The Dollar fetched 109.52 Yen in early Asian trade, against 109.50 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, steelmakers were among the losers, with Nippon Steel slipping 0.83 percent to 1,724 yen and JFE Holdings trading down 0.60 percent at 1,491 yen.

Some electronics manufacturers were lower, with Panasonic sliding 0.90 percent to 1,037 yen, Sony off 0.42 percent at 7,423 yen, Sharp down 2.73 percent at 1,747 yen, and camera maker Nikon lower by 1.90 percent at 1,439 yen.

The market shrugged off Japanese data before the opening bell. Japan booked a trade deficit of 82.1 billion yen ($750 million) in November.

In New York, the Dow ended up 0.1 percent at 28,267.16.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan November Stocks Market Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

8 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

10 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

10 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

11 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.