UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower As US-China Trade War Weighs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:24 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower as US-China trade war weighs

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday with investors discouraged by US President Donald Trump's negative tweets on China as the world's two biggest economies resume trade talks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday with investors discouraged by US President Donald Trump's negative tweets on China as the world's two biggest economies resume trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.86 percent or 187.04 points to 21,522.27 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.80 percent or 12.54 points at 1,563.04.

Investor sentiment was dampened after Trump accused China of going back on commitments as the two sides returned to the negotiating table for trade talks in Shanghai.

"It is certainly not a great look as US trade negotiators enter a second day of negotiations in Shanghai," said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank.

"The only positive thing we can say for now is that the two parties are still willing to carry on talking... but expectations of a compromise are very low with Chinese media stressing the need for the US to meet China 'half way'," he said in a commentary.

Market players were also cautious ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision.

The US central bank is expected to cut interest rates at a two-day monetary meeting that began on Tuesday but investors are not sure how big the cut will be.

The dollar was trading at 108.58 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from New York on Tuesday afternoon.

In individual stocks trade, Sony soared 6.51 percent to 6,241 yen after the entertainment giant on Tuesday reported higher operating profit for the first quarter thanks to strong demand for its image sensors.

Nintendo lost 2.24 percent to 39,680 yen after it reported its first-quarter net profit dived 46 percent due to exchange rate losses.

Panasonic was down 0.34 percent at 921.5 yen as it was set to announce results after the market closes on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Exchange Dollar China Trump Bank Shanghai Tokyo New York Stocks Market Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab govt employees to get upto 150% raise in sa ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka is deporting Pakistani nationals, guy sh ..

11 minutes ago

Work on 'Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum' in fu ..

2 minutes ago

Trump denies racist strategy but gets heckled for ..

2 minutes ago

All Punjab hockey tournament; Multan team's trials ..

2 minutes ago

Plunderers of national wealth to face accountabili ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.