Tokyo stocks open lower as US-China trade war weighs

Tokyo, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday in cautious trade amid lingering worries over the US-China trade war, as Beijing said it had lodged a complaint against Washington with the World Trade Organization.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16 percent or 33.23 points at 20,586.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.14 percent or 2.09 points at 1,503.12.