UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Extending US Falls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street following disappointing US labour data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.61 percent or 183.00 points at 30,053.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.66 percent or 12.75 points to 1,929.16.

"Japanese shares are seen declining following falls in US stocks," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior analyst at Monex.

Wall Street stocks declined on weak US labour data and Walmart results, with the Dow finishing down 0.4 percent at 31,493.

34.

The Dollar fetched 105.69 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.66 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.82 percent at 8,027 yen, Panasonic was off 1.85 percent at 1,432.5 yen and market heavyweight Fast Retailing, which operates casualwear giant Uniqlo, was down 0.47 percent at 106,850 yen.

Japan's core consumer price index that excludes fresh food was down 0.6 percent on-year in January, the sixth consecutive monthly decline and in line with market expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Price New York January Stocks Market Toyota Asia Walmart Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

8 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

9 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

9 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

9 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.