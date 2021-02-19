Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street following disappointing US labour data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.61 percent or 183.00 points at 30,053.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.66 percent or 12.75 points to 1,929.16.

"Japanese shares are seen declining following falls in US stocks," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior analyst at Monex.

Wall Street stocks declined on weak US labour data and Walmart results, with the Dow finishing down 0.4 percent at 31,493.

34.

The Dollar fetched 105.69 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.66 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.82 percent at 8,027 yen, Panasonic was off 1.85 percent at 1,432.5 yen and market heavyweight Fast Retailing, which operates casualwear giant Uniqlo, was down 0.47 percent at 106,850 yen.

Japan's core consumer price index that excludes fresh food was down 0.6 percent on-year in January, the sixth consecutive monthly decline and in line with market expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell.