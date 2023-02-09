Tokyo stocks open lower extending US losses

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street on a weakening corporate earnings outlook due in part to worries about US central bank policy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street on a weakening corporate earnings outlook due in part to worries about US central bank policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.53 percent, or 147.18 points, to 27,459.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.32 percent, or 6.41 points, to 1,977.56.

"Japanese shares are expected to start with falls following declines in US shares" attributed to hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials that dampened hopes rate hikes will halt soon, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Investors will be closely watching Toyota's earnings report, which is due during trading hours later in the day, he added.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent to 33,949.01, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.1 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq slumped 1.7 percent.

The dollar fetched 131.31 yen in early Asian trade, against 131.42 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.10 percent at 1,899.5 yen ahead of its afternoon earnings report for the April-December period.

Honda was down 0.44 percent at 3,196 yen, while Nissan, which reports its earnings after market close, was off 0.53 percent at 470.6 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 0.25 percent at 5,933 yen, Hitachi was down 0.47 percent at 6,985 yen, and Sony Group was off 0.50 percent at 11,895 yen.