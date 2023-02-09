UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Extending US Losses

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US losses

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street on a weakening corporate earnings outlook due in part to worries about US central bank policy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street on a weakening corporate earnings outlook due in part to worries about US central bank policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.53 percent, or 147.18 points, to 27,459.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.32 percent, or 6.41 points, to 1,977.56.

"Japanese shares are expected to start with falls following declines in US shares" attributed to hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials that dampened hopes rate hikes will halt soon, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Investors will be closely watching Toyota's earnings report, which is due during trading hours later in the day, he added.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent to 33,949.01, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.1 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq slumped 1.7 percent.

The dollar fetched 131.31 yen in early Asian trade, against 131.42 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.10 percent at 1,899.5 yen ahead of its afternoon earnings report for the April-December period.

Honda was down 0.44 percent at 3,196 yen, while Nissan, which reports its earnings after market close, was off 0.53 percent at 470.6 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 0.25 percent at 5,933 yen, Hitachi was down 0.47 percent at 6,985 yen, and Sony Group was off 0.50 percent at 11,895 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Stocks Market Nissan Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

European Parliament Backs Proposals to Introduce L ..

European Parliament Backs Proposals to Introduce Low-Carbon Gases Into EU Gas Ma ..

4 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Baharan to commence from February 17

Jashan-e-Baharan to commence from February 17

4 minutes ago
 IPU President Duarte Pacheco visit Police Lines Pe ..

IPU President Duarte Pacheco visit Police Lines Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Alphabet's Stock Down 7% Amid Concerns Over Perfor ..

Alphabet's Stock Down 7% Amid Concerns Over Performance of Its AI-Powered Chatbo ..

2 minutes ago
 Level of Air Pollution in Kiev Now 11 Times Higher ..

Level of Air Pollution in Kiev Now 11 Times Higher Than Norm - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Italian Prime Minister Slams Macron's 'Inappropria ..

Italian Prime Minister Slams Macron's 'Inappropriate' Invitation of Zelenskyy's ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.