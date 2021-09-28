Tokyo stocks open lower following mixed US shares

Tokyo, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street, where investors were eyeing the risk of a US government shutdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent or 83.64 points at 30,156.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.23 percent or 4.73 points to 2,083.01.

"Falls in US shares are weighing on the Japanese market while expectations that the virus state of emergency will be lifted is prompting some purchases," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The Japanese government is widely expected to announce later in the day that the ongoing virus state of emergency across areas including Tokyo and Osaka will be lifted after the current period ends on September 30.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was down 1.50 percent at 12,770 yen, Panasonic was off 0.32 percent at 1,421.5 Yen and Toyota was down 0.44 percent at 10,285 yen.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was up 0.50 percent at 3,024 yen, shrugging off reports that a South Korean district court ordered the company to sell assets over war-time compensation.

The Dollar fetched 110.93 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.01 yen in New York late Monday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark Dow ended up 0.2 percent at 34,869.37 but the broad-based S&P fell 0.3 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq closed down 0.5 percent.