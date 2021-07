Tokyo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday following losses of US shares on concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1.35 percent or 380.78 points to 27,737.25 at the open, while the broader Topix index fell 1.21 percent or 23.18 points to 1,897.14.