UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower In Cautious Trade

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:35 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower in cautious trade

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of several key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve's policy decision

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of several key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.22 percent or 52.64 points to 23,378.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.07 percent or 1.16 points at 1,720.91.

"As US stocks dropped for the first time in four days due to profit-taking sales ahead of a series of important events, Japanese shares are seen being led by sell orders," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

"The whole trading session today will likely be dominated by wait-and-see attitudes," he added.

The dollar fetched 108.60 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.56 yen in New York.

Wall Street stocks retreated on Monday at the start of a news-packed week that includes the British election on Thursday and a Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, while the British election has been seen as moving the country closer to an exit from the European Union.

While observers widely expect Beijing and Washington to hammer out a partial tariff agreement, a December 15 deadline for the US to impose fresh levies on Chinese goods is keeping investors nervous, analysts said.

At home, the Bank of Japan is due to release a closely-watched Tankan business confidence survey on Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, automakers were mostly lower, with Toyota losing 0.58 percent to 7,685 yen, Nissan slipping 0.81 percent to 682 yen and small car specialist Suzuki trading down 0.82 percent at 4,678 yen.

Some electronics and chip-linked shares were lower, with TDK trading down 0.89 percent at 12,150 yen, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron off 0.78 percent at 22,230 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest down 0.38 percent at 15,240 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.4 percent at 27,909.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Business Dollar China Washington European Union Car Bank Beijing Tokyo New York Japan December Stocks Market From Agreement Suzuki Nissan Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns Indian bill, calls it toxic mix ..

39 minutes ago

Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane miss ..

52 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 10, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

HSBC eyes selling retail bank business in France: ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets in retreat as traders eye tariffs de ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.