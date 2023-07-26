Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Firmer Yen

Published July 26, 2023

Tokyo stocks open lower on firmer yen

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as a stronger yen against the dollar weighed on the market while investors awaited central bank decisions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as a stronger yen against the dollar weighed on the market while investors awaited central bank decisions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11 percent, or 36.71 points, at 32,645.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.26 percent, or 5.88 points, at 2,279.50.

The dollar stood at 140.99 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from 140.95 yen in New York but down from 141.55 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks advanced as traders took in earnings reports and looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended 0.1 percent higher at 35,437.93, extending its winning streak for a 12th straight session, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index rose 0.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with losses due to a higher yen against the dollar," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

"A wait-and-see attitude" will likely dominate trade ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday, he added.

The US central bank is expected to lift interest rates for an 11th consecutive time, and investors will be looking for clues on whether to expect increases beyond that.

The market is already expecting a hike of 25 basis points.

Traders "expect a lack of willingness by Fed chair (Jerome) Powell in the ensuing press conference to indicate that this is the probable peak in the cycle, a claim which Mr Market may or may not choose to believe depending on Powell's exact choice of words," said National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill in a note.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will also hold meetings this week.

In Tokyo, automakers were among losers, with Toyota trading down 1.32 percent at 2,313.5 yen, Honda off 1.27 percent at 4,424 yen, and Nissan down 3.20 percent at 643.7 yen. Nissan will release its first-quarter earnings report after the market close.

Among others, Sony Group was down 0.46 percent at 13,095 yen, Panasonic was off 1.14 percent at 1,736.5 yen, and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 1.37 percent at 3,679 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 0.46 percent at 20,410 yen, ahead of its first-quarter earnings report due after the closing bell.

