Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday on profit taking following a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors cautious about over-valuation of stocks after recent rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.52 percent or 158.70 points at 30,309.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.10 percent or 1.88 points to 1,963.20.