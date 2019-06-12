Tokyo stocks open lower on profit taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday on profit-taking, snapping a three-day winning streak amid lingering anxiety over the US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.30 percent or 64.55 points to 21,139.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.36 percent or 5.65 points at 1,555.67.

Investors are wary about the prospects for the Japanese economy and worried about external factors such as the US-China trade war, Hiroaki Hiwata, strategist at Toyo Securities, told AFP.

Speaking to the media about China, US President Donald Trump said "It's me right now that's holding up the deal," adding that "we're going to either do a great deal with China or we're not going to do a deal at all.

" Falls on Wall Street also prompted Tokyo investors to sell on profit-taking, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 108.52 Yen in early Asian trade, against 108.51 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 3.07 percent at 9,891 yen after a group of US state governments filed a lawsuit to block the proposed $26 billion merger between Sprint, majority owned by SoftBank, and T-Mobile, saying the deal would harm consumers.

Nintendo fell 2.54 percent to 38,370 yen after the game giant postponed the release of a popular game software.

Shipping firms were among the losers, with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines trading down 0.61 percent at 2,418 yen and Nippon Yusen down 0.36 percent at 1,647 yen.