Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Profit-taking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, with traders taking money off the table following a 2.55-percent rally in the previous session that was fuelled by a US-China trade deal and Britain's election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.25 percent or 60.31 points to 23,962.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.06 percent or 0.97 points at 1,739.01.

