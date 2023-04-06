Close
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Recession Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday following a mixed Wall Street close as investors fearful of recession await key US jobs data due later this week

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.88 percent, or 244.68 points, at 27,568.58 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.91 percent, or 18.10 points, to 1,965.74.

Overnight in New York, the Dow eked out a modest gain but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell as more data added to recession concerns.

Investors view a recession as more likely following the latest batch of lacklustre US indicators, including a survey showing lower private sector hiring in March and a report indicating easing services sector activity, analysts said.

"Softer US data saw recession concerns (move) to the fore, with yields lower over the day and some safe-haven dynamics supporting the USD (US dollar)," National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent said in a note, adding traders are closely watching US jobs data due Friday.

Against the yen, however, the dollar slipped to 130.81 yen in early Asian trade from 131.35 yen in New York late Wednesday.

