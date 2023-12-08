Tokyo stocks open lower on stronger yen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday despite gains in US shares, as a stronger yen against the dollar weighed on the Japanese market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.95 percent, or 312.72 points, to 32,545.59 at the open, while the broader Topix index slid 0.78 percent, or 18.45 points, to 2,341.46.

"The Japanese market is expected to start lower due to the significant appreciation of the yen," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

The yen strengthened more than two percent against the dollar on speculation the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could announce a shift away from its ultra-loose monetary policy at a meeting this month.

BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda said at a parliamentary committee on Thursday that handling monetary policy "will become even more challenging from the year-end and heading into next year".

"Despite a decent rally on Wall Street, Asian stocks are poised for an early decline on Friday as traders increasingly speculate that the BoJ is nearing the end of its negative interest rate policy," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

"With the yen surging, futures contracts in Japan have predictably declined, as exporters recoil."

The Japanese currency has tumbled for much of the year owing to the BoJ's refusal to budge, but officials are shifting their positions.

The dollar fetched 143.69 yen in early Asian trade, down from 144.10 yen in New York on Thursday and 147.31 yen on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 2.35 percent to 35,350 yen while Sony Group fell 0.77 percent to 12,815 yen.

Nissan lost 2.29 percent to 558 yen and Toyota tumbled 3.58 percent to 2,694.5 yen.

Ahead of the opening bell, official data showed Japan's economy shrank 0.7 percent in the three months to September, revising a preliminary estimate of a 0.5 percent contraction.