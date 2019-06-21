Tokyo stocks open lower on stronger yen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as a negative impact from a firmer Yen against the Dollar overwhelmed positive sentiment from rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.18 percent or 37.76 points at 21,425.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.39 percent or 6.07 points at 1,553.83.