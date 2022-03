Tokyo, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors remained worried over surging oil prices and uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.22 percent or 307.51 points to 24,913.90, while the broader Topix index fell 1.17 percent or 21.04 points to 1,772.99.