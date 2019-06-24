Tokyo stocks open lower on worries over trade, Iran

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday weighed down by the US-China trade row ahead of this week's G20 summit and amid concerns over an escalation in US-Iran tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.27 percent or 57.89 points at 21,200.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.22 percent or 3.45 points to 1,542.45.