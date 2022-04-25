UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Tracking US Falls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower tracking US falls

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after Wall Street shares plunged on anxiety over higher interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.53 percent, or 414.57 points, at 26,690.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.58 percent, or 30.16 points, at 1,874.99.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with falls, following declines in the US market," where worries over interest-rate hikes dampened investor sentiment, said senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

The Dollar fetched 128.63 Yen in early Asian trade, against 128.51 yen in New York late Friday.

Global stock markets dropped sharply ahead of the weekend as the latest hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve sent investors fleeing equities.

Frankfurt ended down 2.5 percent on Friday and Paris fell two percent, while London lost 1.

4 percent. Wall Street followed the trend with the Dow finishing down 2.8 percent.

In Tokyo, ANA Holdings dropped 3.07 percent to 2,418.5 yen after the airline cut its full-year net sales guidance.

Nissan dropped 4.13 percent to 514.7 yen after a Bloomberg report said Renault was considering selling some of its Nissan shares.

Last week, French investigators issued international arrest warrants for disgraced former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and four others who allegedly helped him syphon millions of Euros from Renault.

Toyota was down 2.04 percent at 2,165 yen and Honda was off 1.45 percent at 3,330 yen.

Drugmaker Shionogi was up 0.29 percent at 6,975 yen after it said trials of the Covid-19 pill it is developing had produced promising results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar London Honda Paris Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Nissan Renault Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

23 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

1 day ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

1 day ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

1 day ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.