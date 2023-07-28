Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on Bank of Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as investors were disheartened by falls on Wall Street and a stronger yen, while they also awaited a Bank of Japan policy decision

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as investors were disheartened by falls on Wall Street and a stronger yen, while they also awaited a Bank of Japan policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.44 percent, or 474.33 points, at 32,416.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.16 percent, or 26.73 points, to 2,268.41.

Drops in early Japanese trade were expected "following falls in US shares and a stronger yen" against the dollar, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a commentary.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks tumbled on resurgent concerns about higher interest rates, snapping a 13-day winning streak for the Dow.

The US blue-chip index appeared poised to tie the all-time streak set in 1897. But after rising early in the day, equities headed lower in the afternoon as worries about more aggressive Federal Reserve actions took hold.

The catalyst was a rise in Treasury bond yields after US second-quarter gross domestic product growth exceeded expectations.

"While US yields rose, negatively for stocks on the hawkish inference from the stronger-than-expected (economic indicators including GDP figures), the bulk of reversal is likely due to concerns about the Bank of Japan's possible hawkish pivot," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

The Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting will conclude during Friday's trade hours.

Traders are closely watching the central bank as reports have said the BoJ is discussing the possibility of a minor policy tweak of widening the band in which it would allow rates for 10-year Japanese government bonds to move.

Following the report, the yen firmed against the dollar.

The greenback fetched 139.12 yen in early Asian trade, down from 139.44 yen in New York and 140.17 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

Among individual equities, Toyota was down 1.62 percent at 2,283 yen, Sony Group was off 2.08 percent at 12,935 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 2.21 percent at 34,140 yen.

ANA Holdings was down 1.18 percent at 3,357 yen. After the market close, the airline will issue its April-June earnings report.

Hitachi was off 1.64 percent at 8,734 yen, while NEC was down 2.02 percent at 6,758 yen, before the electronics conglomerates issue their April-June earnings reports after the closing bell.