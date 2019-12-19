Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on BoJ meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday with investors awaiting the result of the Bank of Japan policy meeting later in the day

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.12 percent or 29.84 points to 23,904.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 percent or 1.52 points at 1,736.88.

"After US stocks finished mixed, Japanese shares are seen trading in a narrow range," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

"Even though no policy change is expected, investors are watching the result of the Bank of Japan monetary policy board meeting to be announced" later in the day, he said.

The dollar fetched 109.55 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.59 yen in New York.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nintendo was down 0.38 percent at 44,330 yen, Olympus was down 1.67 percent at 1,674.5 yen, chemical products maker Showa Denko was down 3.41 percent at 2,917 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was down 1.04 percent at 24,155 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.1 percent at 28,239.28.