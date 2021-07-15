UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower With Eyes On China Data

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on China data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday in cautious trade after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors eyeing key China data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.18 percent or 50.19 points at 28,558.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.17 percent or 3.35 points to 1,959.81.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with losses after a mixed performance by US stocks," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex, said in a note.

Investors are closely watching a series of economic indicators in China including GDP for the April-June period due later in the day, he added.

The Dollar fetched 109.98 Yen in early Asian trade, against 109.95 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Nissan was down 1.59 percent at 571 yen after a tweet by a journalist said more than 700 workers from the automaker's factory in Sunderland in the UK were self-isolating as the city sees a spike in Covid cases.

Contacted by AFP, a Nissan spokeswoman could not immediately confirm the information.

Its bigger rival Toyota was off 0.24 percent at 9,845 yen while Honda was down 1.09 percent at 3,538 yen.

Among others, game giant Nintendo was down 0.61 percent at 63,040 yen and Sony was off 0.95 percent at 11,495 yen.

