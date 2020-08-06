UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower With Eyes On Data, Earnings

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:13 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on data, earnings

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, shrugging off rallies on Wall Street, as investors digested US economic indicators, vaccine news and earnings reports

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, shrugging off rallies on Wall Street, as investors digested US economic indicators, vaccine news and earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25 percent, or 56.11 points, at 22,458.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.33 percent, or 5.08 points, to 1,549.63.

"Rallies of US shares is one factor but the upside is being capped by the dollar-yen rate of around 105.50 yen," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

The US ISM non-manufacturers index released late Wednesday "improved for the third straight month" and President Donald Trump's positive comments that key US jobs data due this weekend would see big numbers "is giving a sense of relief" to investors, he added.

A new US study that showed positive results for a coronavirus treatment involving blood transfusions was also good news, said Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank.

"Even if a vaccine is slow in coming, better treatment options should over time reduce the 'fear' of COVID-19 and therefore allow economic conditions to gradually normalise," he said.

The dollar fetched 105.52 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.60 yen in New York and 105.68 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Honda was down 3.92 percent at 2,716 yen after the automaker reported a net loss for the first-quarter and reduced dividends.

Sharp surged 9.87 percent to 1,244 yen after its first quarter operating profit of 9.1 billion yen beat analyst estimates of a 2 billion yen loss.

Among other shares, Sony was down 0.62 percent at 8,493 yen while Toyota was up 0.38 percent at 6,673 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.4 percent at 27,201.52.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Trump Bank Honda Tokyo New York Stocks Toyota Asia Blood Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

22 minutes ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

24 minutes ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

26 minutes ago

Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passeng ..

28 minutes ago

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.