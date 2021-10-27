Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday on profit-taking after sharp rallies in the previous session, as investors closely watched this week's corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16 percent or 47.70 points at 29,058.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.05 percent or 1.08 points to 2,017.32.