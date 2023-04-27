UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower With Eyes On Earnings

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses on recession worries, with investors watching Japanese and US corporate earnings reports

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25 percent, or 71.99 points, at 28,344.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 5.89 points, to 2,018.01.

The dollar fetched 133.51 yen in early Asian trade, against 133.64 yen in New York on Wednesday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower, shrugging off relatively solid corporate earnings because of recession fears, while First Republic Bank tanked again.

While shares of companies like Microsoft and Chipotle Mexican Grill surged on their earnings reports, two of the three major US indices ended the day lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 percent to 33,301.87 and the broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 percent.

"The US share market is split between tech majors, doing well on the back of strong earnings with Meta .

.. surging after the bell" following better than expected earnings, while "financials (and the rest) are hit by banking uncertainty and recession fears," National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a note.

More earnings reports including from Amazon and American Airlines will come on Thursday, in addition to the US first-quarter GDP reading, he added.

In Tokyo, investors "will be searching for individual shares given the positive and negative factors" for the market, as Japanese companies begin reporting, Daiwa Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Advantest dived 9.55 percent to 10,510 yen after its full-year to March operating profit forecast was lower than market expectations.

Canon was up 3.09 percent at 3,099 yen after it raised its full-year to December operating profit forecast.

ANA Holdings was down 0.85 percent at 2,905 yen ahead of its earnings report due after the closing bell.

Among others, Olympus was off 1.42 percent at 2,326 yen, Hitachi was down 0.69 percent at 7,534 yen, and trading house Mitsui & Co. was down 0.84 percent at 4,138 yen.

