UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower With Eyes On Toyota Earnings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:13 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on Toyota earnings

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday in cautious trade with few clues from Wall Street, as investors awaited Toyota earnings later in the trading day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday in cautious trade with few clues from Wall Street, as investors awaited Toyota earnings later in the trading day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.07 percent or 15.86 points at 23,287.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.04 percent or 0.60 points at 1,693.85.

"The Japanese market is seen moving in a narrow range as the US market ended mixed without moving much," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market strategist at Monex, said in a commentary.

"Toyota Motor is scheduled to announce its earnings report during trading hours, and that is drawing much attention" from investors, he said.

Wall Street stocks were under pressure on Wednesday as investors awaited concrete progress on US-China trade talks while petroleum-linked shares fell with oil prices.

Upbeat comments from US and Chinese officials have lifted US indices to records in recent sessions.

But investors remain uneasy over the lack of tangible headway, with Wednesday reports that the United States and China might delay a meeting to formalise the agreement.

In Asia, the dollar fetched 108.90 yen, against 108.97 yen.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group sank 3.97 percent to 4,150 yen after it announced an operating loss of $6.4 billion in the second quarter, the worst in its history, as it took a hit from investments in start-ups including WeWork and Uber.

Mitsubishi Motors dropped 7.76 percent to 487 yen after it sharply cut its full-year operating profit forecast.

Toyota was down just 0.05 percent at 7,645 yen ahead of its earnings report.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended flat at 27,492.56, while the S&P ended up just 0.1 percent and tech-rich Nasdaq finished down 0.3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Oil Tokyo Progress United States Stocks Market From Agreement Toyota Uber Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Cardiac c block being constructed at CDA hospital

5 minutes ago

Deployment of US Troops in Northern Syria Jeopardi ..

15 minutes ago

32MP In-Display Selfie? Is Infinix surprising us a ..

24 minutes ago

Health care reforms in country to bring fruitful r ..

36 minutes ago

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition figure

46 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up with Toyota brisk earnings

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.