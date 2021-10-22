UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower With Few Fresh Clues For Market

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower with few fresh clues for market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, shrugging off rallies in key US indexes with a dearth of fresh market-moving events otherwise making investors cautious.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 percent or 104.08 points at 28,604.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.43 percent or 8.66 points to 1,992.15.

"The Japanese market is seen continuing declines in the previous session with a lack of fresh market-moving events" after the S&P 500 finished at a record on Wall Street but the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market strategist of Monex, said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 113.98 Yen in early Asian trade, against 114.02 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, Nissan was down 1.19 percent at 588.4 yen after a report the carmaker would reduce production by 30 percent from its initial plans in October and November.

Contacted by AFP, a company spokeswoman said: "We acknowledge that the semiconductor supply shortage is still in a difficult situation.

"We plan to give an update on the situation in our second-quarter financial results announcement in November." Its rivals Honda and Toyota were sliding by less than 0.2 percent.

Toshiba was down 0.31 percent at 4,845 yen after a report that merger talks between chip maker Kioxia -- sold by Toshiba in 2018 to a consortium led by US investment firm Bain Capital -- and Western Digital had stalled.

SoftBank Group was up 0.46 percent at 6,604 yen after the office-sharing company WeWork, which the Japanese investment giant owns a large stake in, made a strong Wall Street debut, and after it said its half-year dividend was unchanged at 22 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Dollar Company Honda Tokyo New York October November Stocks 2018 Market From Nissan Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

14 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

8 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

8 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

8 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

8 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.