UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Marginally Higher On Earnings

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open marginally higher on earnings

Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday helped by sound corporate earnings results and a lull in the yen's appreciation against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 percent, or 22.34 points, at 27,606.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.63 points, to 1,923.06.

"Trade is seen lacking a clear sense of direction ... with the rise in coronavirus cases in Japan weighing on the market, as earnings season continues," said Okasan Online Securities in a note.

The market was finding support from bargain-hunting for shares with solid earnings reports and a halt in the slide of the dollar-yen rate, it added.

The Dollar fetched 109.58 Yen in early Asian trade, up from 109.48 yen in New York and 108.98 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Among individual Names, Sony climbed 0.

99 percent to 11,185 yen after it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit.

Telecom operator SoftBank Corp was up 0.83 percent at 1,462 yen after it reported an operating profit mostly in line with market expectations.

Rakuten soared 8.06 percent to 1,354 yen after it announced a business partnership with Germany-based 1&1 over a mobile network.

The Japanese business daily Nikkei reported the deal involves sales of Rakuten's low-cost 5G technology to the German company with a price tag of 250 billion yen ($2.3 billion).

Honda was up 1.24 percent at 3,591 yen after the carmaker said it has upgraded its full-year forecast as it returned to the black in the first quarter.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.9 percent at 34,792.67 and the broad-based S&P was off 0.5 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq edged up 0.1 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Dollar Mobile German Company Tokyo Price New York Japan 5G Stocks Market From Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

9 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

9 hours ago
 Govt decides to use technology to settle down elec ..

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

8 hours ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

8 hours ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

8 hours ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.