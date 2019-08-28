Tokyo stocks open modestly higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, as positive sentiment from China's announcement of stimulus and bargain-hunting purchases offset the negative impact of losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.20 percent or 41.11 points at 20,497.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 percent or 1.92 points at 1,491.61.