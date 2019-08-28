UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Modestly Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open modestly higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, as positive sentiment from China's announcement of stimulus and bargain-hunting purchases offset the negative impact of losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.20 percent or 41.11 points at 20,497.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 percent or 1.92 points at 1,491.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Tokyo Stocks From

Recent Stories

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

8 hours ago

Four Emirati golfers participating in Asia-Pacific ..

9 hours ago

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

10 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

10 hours ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

11 hours ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.