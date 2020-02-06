UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Sharply Higher

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:57 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, taking a cue from record-setting advances on Wall Street on strong US economic data and hopes for containing the deadly new coronavirus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, taking a cue from record-setting advances on Wall Street on strong US economic data and hopes for containing the deadly new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rallied 1.38 percent or 321.15 points to 23,640.71 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 1.23 percent or 20.95 points at 1,722.78.

