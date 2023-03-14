UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Sharply Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Tokyo stocks open sharply lower

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a mixed Wall Street session and falls in European markets, despite reassurance from US President Joe Biden that America's banking system is sound

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a mixed Wall Street session and falls in European markets, despite reassurance from US President Joe Biden that America's banking system is sound.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.33 percent, or 649.86 points, to 27,183.10 nearly an hour into trade, while the broader Topix index lost 2.95 percent, or 58.95 points, to 1,942.04.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with losses after a mixed US close", while a strong yen against the dollar is also weighing on the market, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The dollar fetched 133.28 yen in early Asian trade, against 133.22 yen in New York and 134.35 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

US authorities have stepped in to protect depositors at Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse, while regulators have also taken over a second troubled lender.

Biden sought to reassure the market, vowing "Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe".

But in Europe, markets tumbled along with shares in major banks.

US bond yields fell as investors judged the turmoil in the US regional banking sector could push the Federal Reserve to become gun-shy on raising interest rates, a move that would be positive for stocks but push down the dollar.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 2.93 percent at 5,100 yen, Toyota was down 3.97 percent at 1,790 yen, and Panasonic was off 3.08 percent at 1,165.5 yen.

Hitachi was down 3.25 percent at 6,664 yen, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.85 percent at 11,140 yen.

Japan Post Bank was down 1.99 percent at 1,132 yen, after its parent Japan Post Holdings said the price of the JPB shares it plans to sell was set at 1,131 yen per share.

PANASONIC CORP.

ADVANTEST TOYOTA MOTOR

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Europe Bank Tokyo Price New York Japan Stocks Market Post From Toyota Share Asia

Recent Stories

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

11 seconds ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

2 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

3 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

16 minutes ago
 Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil ..

Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil Amid Price Cap Coalition - US ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.