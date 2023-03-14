Tokyo stocks open sharply lower

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a mixed Wall Street session and falls in European markets, despite reassurance from US President Joe Biden that America's banking system is sound

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a mixed Wall Street session and falls in European markets, despite reassurance from US President Joe Biden that America's banking system is sound.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.33 percent, or 649.86 points, to 27,183.10 nearly an hour into trade, while the broader Topix index lost 2.95 percent, or 58.95 points, to 1,942.04.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with losses after a mixed US close", while a strong yen against the dollar is also weighing on the market, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The dollar fetched 133.28 yen in early Asian trade, against 133.22 yen in New York and 134.35 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

US authorities have stepped in to protect depositors at Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse, while regulators have also taken over a second troubled lender.

Biden sought to reassure the market, vowing "Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe".

But in Europe, markets tumbled along with shares in major banks.

US bond yields fell as investors judged the turmoil in the US regional banking sector could push the Federal Reserve to become gun-shy on raising interest rates, a move that would be positive for stocks but push down the dollar.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 2.93 percent at 5,100 yen, Toyota was down 3.97 percent at 1,790 yen, and Panasonic was off 3.08 percent at 1,165.5 yen.

Hitachi was down 3.25 percent at 6,664 yen, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.85 percent at 11,140 yen.

Japan Post Bank was down 1.99 percent at 1,132 yen, after its parent Japan Post Holdings said the price of the JPB shares it plans to sell was set at 1,131 yen per share.

