Tokyo stocks open slightly higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened with marginal gains on Monday after subdued trade on Wall Street, with some bargain-hunting supporting the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.28 percent, or 87.21 points, at 31,537.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.18 percent, or 3.99 points, to 2,241.28.

The gains in Tokyo came as global investors contemplated the prospect that interest rates could remain higher for longer and on concerns over China's economy.

Stocks on Wall Street finished largely flat on Friday as investors snapped up more attractive government bonds with higher yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended slightly higher, while the S&P was flat and the Nasdaq fell.

The dollar fetched 145.26 yen in Asia, against 145.32 yen in New York on Friday.

"Japanese shares are expected to start with gains supported by some purchases" after three days of losses, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Looking ahead, US-based chip giant "Nvidia's earnings on Wednesday will be a key marker for equities, as will Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech," National Australia Bank senior analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note.

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech at next week's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming will be closely followed for clues about the central bank's plans.

"Markets will still be fixated on China news," Strickland added.

Investors have been keeping an eye on China, where authorities are struggling to get a grip on the economy as its post-Covid recovery peters out.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.77 percent at 2,367 yen, shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was 1.29 percent higher at 4,016 yen, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries was up 2.83 percent at 3,637 yen.

Uniqlo operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing was up 2.08 percent at 33,320 yen.