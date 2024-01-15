Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Slightly Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open slightly higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street and five straight days of gains in previous sessions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.09 percent, or 31.46 points, at 35,608.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.13 percent, or 3.28 points, to 2,497.51.

"The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow rage after mixed close in US stocks," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Profit-taking could emerge later after solid gains in previous sessions, he added.

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow dipped while the S&P 500 edged higher as investors digested corporate earnings and a surprise drop in wholesale inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.

3 percent to 37,592.98, the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was unchanged at 14,972.76.

The Dollar fetched 145.16 Yen in early Asian trade, against 144.86 yen in New York on Friday.

Looking ahead, investors were awaiting a series of global data due this week, including China's GDP for the fourth quarter and US retail sales and industrial output, analysts said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, shipping firms were higher, with Kawasaki Kisen soaring 4.62 percent to 6,797 yen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines trading up 2.89 percent at 4,984 yen.

Hitachi was up 2.18 percent at 11,240 yen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was up 2.61 percent at 9,491 yen, and oil and gas explorer Japex was up 1.95 percent at 5,760 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Oil Kawasaki Tokyo New York Stocks Gas Market Mitsubishi Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

54 minutes ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

16 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

1 day ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

1 day ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

1 day ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

1 day ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

1 day ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business