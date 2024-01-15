Tokyo stocks open slightly higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street and five straight days of gains in previous sessions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.09 percent, or 31.46 points, at 35,608.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.13 percent, or 3.28 points, to 2,497.51.

"The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow rage after mixed close in US stocks," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Profit-taking could emerge later after solid gains in previous sessions, he added.

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow dipped while the S&P 500 edged higher as investors digested corporate earnings and a surprise drop in wholesale inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.

3 percent to 37,592.98, the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was unchanged at 14,972.76.

The Dollar fetched 145.16 Yen in early Asian trade, against 144.86 yen in New York on Friday.

Looking ahead, investors were awaiting a series of global data due this week, including China's GDP for the fourth quarter and US retail sales and industrial output, analysts said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, shipping firms were higher, with Kawasaki Kisen soaring 4.62 percent to 6,797 yen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines trading up 2.89 percent at 4,984 yen.

Hitachi was up 2.18 percent at 11,240 yen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was up 2.61 percent at 9,491 yen, and oil and gas explorer Japex was up 1.95 percent at 5,760 yen.