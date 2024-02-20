Tokyo Stocks Open Slightly Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a fresh sense of direction from Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.11 percent, or 43.00 points, to 38,513.38 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.24 percent, or 6.34 points, to 2,646.03.
"The Japanese market is expected to move in a narrow range today as the US market was closed for a holiday, so there's a dearth of fresh clues," said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.
In Europe, Frankfurt dipped and Paris ended flat. London edged higher, managing to avoid an overall loss as shares in AstraZeneca rallied after the drugs giant had a lung cancer treatment approved in the United States.
In Tokyo trading, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 0.94 percent to 35,130 Yen but chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 0.83 percent to 6,739 yen.
Nintendo, which tumbled on Monday after reports said its next console would be delayed, slid 0.52 percent to 8,312 yen.
Market heavyweight SoftBank Group advanced 0.11 percent to 8,558 yen while Toyota rose 0.11 percent to 3,434 yen.
The Dollar fetched 150.25 yen in Asian trade, against 150.17 yen in London on Monday. NINTENDO
Recent Stories
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan
ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings9 hours ago
-
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection Rules 9812 hours ago
-
FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference13 hours ago
-
Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding varieties to ensure foo ..13 hours ago
-
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources13 hours ago
-
Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP13 hours ago
-
Cyber threats increased by 17% in 2023: research reveals14 hours ago
-
Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts14 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points14 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs 1,100 per tola to Rs 214,30015 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings15 hours ago
-
2,651 new companies incorporated in January: SECP15 hours ago