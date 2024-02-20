Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Slightly Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a fresh sense of direction from Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.11 percent, or 43.00 points, to 38,513.38 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.24 percent, or 6.34 points, to 2,646.03.

"The Japanese market is expected to move in a narrow range today as the US market was closed for a holiday, so there's a dearth of fresh clues," said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

In Europe, Frankfurt dipped and Paris ended flat. London edged higher, managing to avoid an overall loss as shares in AstraZeneca rallied after the drugs giant had a lung cancer treatment approved in the United States.

In Tokyo trading, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 0.94 percent to 35,130 Yen but chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 0.83 percent to 6,739 yen.

Nintendo, which tumbled on Monday after reports said its next console would be delayed, slid 0.52 percent to 8,312 yen.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group advanced 0.11 percent to 8,558 yen while Toyota rose 0.11 percent to 3,434 yen.

The Dollar fetched 150.25 yen in Asian trade, against 150.17 yen in London on Monday. NINTENDO

