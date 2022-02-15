Tokyo stocks open slightly higher after GDP data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher on Tuesday following positive readings for Japan's growth as investors grappled with fears Russia will invade Ukraine and fretted about US monetary tightening.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.10 percent or 27.75 points at 27,107.34 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.02 percent or 0.32 points at 1,930.97.