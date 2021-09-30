Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on cheap yen

Tokyo, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, as a cheaper Yen against the Dollar helped boost Japanese exporters, with traders still cautious about a potential US government shutdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 percent, or 38.84 points, at 29,583.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.04 percent, or 0.88 points, to 2,039.17.