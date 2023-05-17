UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Up, Nikkei Hits 20-month High

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Tokyo stocks open up, Nikkei hits 20-month high

Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday, helped by a weaker yen and despite falls on Wall Street, where a downcast Home Depot earnings report spooked investors

Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday, helped by a weaker yen and despite falls on Wall Street, where a downcast Home Depot earnings report spooked investors.

In early trade, the Nikkei index rose 0.41 percent, or 123.44 points, to 29,966.43, while the broader Topix index added 0.11 percent, or 2.32 points, to 2,129.50.

By mid-morning, the Nikkei topped the 30,000 yen mark for the first time since September 2021.

The dollar stood at 136.33 yen, against 136.37 yen in New York, and down from around 134 a week ago.

While US shares fell overnight, the Tokyo market experienced "a mix of positive and negative factors", with exporters benefiting from a weaker yen, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished the day one percent lower, after shares of Home Depot slid 2.2 percent as the retailer reported a drop in quarterly sales and cut its 2023 forecast.

Investors are also closely watching developments on a possible US debt-limit deal necessary to avert the country's first-ever default.

"The debt ceiling continues to dominate attention amid concern disagreements won't be bridged before early June," Taylor Nugent of National Australia Bank said.

The wrangling has left US equities lower as negotiations between the White House and House Republicans "did little" to assuage risk sentiment, the economist added.

Shortly before the opening bell, official data showed Japan's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter of 2023, helped by a recovery in inbound tourism.

The 0.4 percent rise in gross domestic product beat market expectations of 0.2 percent, after hopes of a rebound fell flat in the final quarter of last year.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group jumped 1.98 percent to 5,098 yen, Sony Group added 0.35 percent to 12,865 yen and Toyota was up 0.10 percent to 1,925.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing spiked 1.17 percent to 32,650 yen.

